MP high court notice on death of 2 newborns after rat bites in Indore hospital

BHOPAL: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday took suo-motu cognisance of the death of two infants after rat bites at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore and sought a report from the state government. One baby died on Tuesday morning, while the second passed away around 1 pm on Wednesday.(Screengrab from X/@medicaldialogs) (FILE)

The two babies at Indore’s government-run hospital died on September 2 and 3.

The family members of the girls held the hospital administration responsible for their deaths though doctors have contested this charge.

On Thursday, a bench of justices Vivek Rusia and JK Pillai took note of the tragic turn of events, underlining that the issue was related to the “fundamental rights” of newborns and public health.

The high court sought a status report within five days and issued notice to the government.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav proceeded on leave on Thursday till 25 September. The health department has removed pediatric surgery head Dr Brijesh Lahoti and suspended Dr Manoj Joshi, who was in charge of the ward.

In face of unrelenting criticism over the death of the infants, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday ordered a probe into the incident. Already, principal secretary of public health and security Sandeep Yadav has directed the hospital to terminate the contract with Agile Company for failing to control pests in the complex.

The hospital had imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on the company on September 4.

It had also taken action against assistant superintendent Dr Mukesh Jaiswal, nursing in-charge Praveena Singh, and nursing officers Akanksha Benjamin and Shweta Chauhan for dereliction of duty on the same day.