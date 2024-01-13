MP plans grand events to mark celebration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration

Live telecasts, cleanliness campaigns, decoration of lights at government buildings, mass feasts, Ramcharit leela and special welcomes are some of the programmes the Madhya Pradesh government is preparing for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on January 22. Construction underway at Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony (PTI Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh religious trusts & endowments department on Friday released a nine-point order to make preparations across the state.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Ram Kirtan should be organised in every temple from January 16 to January 22, 2024, with public cooperation. Lamps should be lit in all the temples of the entire state. Common people should be awarded to organise the festival of lights in every house. Ram Mandalis should organised in the localities and villages,” reads the order issued by Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary, religious endowments department.

Also Read: Ayodhya in US: How and when to watch Ram Mandir consecration at Times Square

“Live telecast of the said program of Ayodhya should be done by installing TD screens in the main temples of the state with sending an invitation to the public to participate in the events in the said temples and necessary arrangements. The mass feast should be organised by the trust/committee in the major temples of the state on January 22,” the ACS said in the order.

Further, in the major temples of every district of the state, lighting lamps and cultural events based on Lord Shri Ram Janaki should be organised for the public through the trust/committee of the temple, said the order.

The urban development and housing and panchayat and rural development department has been asked to organise cleanliness campaigns in all the temples, government offices, cities and villages from January 14 to 22. All the government buildings, schools and colleges should be decorated with lights.

Moreover, the state cultural department will organise the Shri Ramcharit Leela Celebration program in 20 districts of MP, said the ACS. Special arrangements should be made for honouring/welcoming the pilgrims going to Ayodhya at railway stations and roads with the cooperation of local bodies and the public.

Earlier, Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had asked businessmen to decorate the shops and malls with a replica of Ram temple.

On Friday, chief minister Mohan Yadav said the state will send five lakh ladoos from Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar shrine to Ayodhya. He said that people will be sent to Ayodhya from different states for darshan at the Ram temple on specific dates, which the Centre will provide, he said.