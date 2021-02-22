MP police arrest dentist who killed woman, hid body in Drishyam style

A dentist in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district allegedly killed a woman and buried her body in an empty plot similar to the crime committed in popular Malayalam film Drishyam. But was arrested as his mobile location was traced to the plot, police said on Sunday.

When asked about the reasons for being at the vacant plot for a long time, Dr Ashutosh Tripathi gave in and confessed to the crime, said Satna, superintendent of police, Dharamveer Singh Yadav.

Police excavated the decomposed body of the woman, a resident of Satna, Vibha Kevat, 24, from an empty plot on Saturday. Police arrested the accused Dr Ashutosh Tripathi under section 302 (murder) of IPC for killing the woman and burying her body with a dog to dodge the police.

“The woman used to work at Dr Ashutosh Tripathi’s clinic. On December 14, 2020, she didn’t return to her home from the clinic. When the woman’s parents asked Tripathi, he said Vibha was upset with her family and started living independently,” Yadav said.

“The parents tried to contact Vibha many times, when they didn’t receive any response they filed a police complaint on February 1. Police started investigation and also interrogated Tripathi but he denied having any information about Vibha,” said the SP.

In the investigation, police found the tower location of Vibha’s mobile and Ashutosh at the same place on December 14. Police detained Tripathi and interrogated him. Tripathi confessed to his crime, he added.

In his confession to police, Tripathi said, “We were in a relationship. Vibha was pressuring me for marriage but I didn’t want to marry her. On December 14, we fought on this issue and I strangled her to death. Later to hide the body, I asked some labourers to dig a pit to bury a dog. I arranged a dead dog. I buried the woman first and covered her body with clay and later buried the dog in the same pit. If anybody showed suspicion due to stink, I could say I buried a dog there in the empty plot.”

Police are interrogating him to know whether he committed the crime alone. There are many questions still unanswered like who arranged a dead dog and how he took the body to the pit, said the SP.