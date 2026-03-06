MP: Siblings beaten to death by uncle over property dispute in Sehore

Two siblings were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle over a property dispute in Dharampuri village in Ashta of Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Friday, the police said. Representational image.

The victims were identified as Sheetal Malviya (20) and Kuldeep Malviya (19). Police are trying to nab the accused, Harisingh Malviya.

“Harisingh and his younger brother Jagdish Malviya had a long-standing dispute over ancestral property. On Friday morning, the siblings were attacked with a stick by Harisingh while they were on their way to take their Class 10 examination. Neighbours tried to intervene, but Harisingh fled. The siblings were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” sub-divisional officer of police Damodar Gupta said.

Following the deaths, family members created a ruckus at Ashta civil hospital, alleging police inaction and even thrashing a constable outside the post-mortem room. They also set the house of Hari Singh on fire.

The family claimed they had repeatedly warned authorities about threats from Harisingh but no protection was provided.

The maternal uncle of the victims, Mukesh Malviya, said, “The family had submitted four applications in the past two months to SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, SDOP Damodar Gupta and Siddiqganj police station, seeking security against Harisingh’s threats.”

“We lost two children because of police negligence,” he said, demanding that officers also be booked for murder.

The police have registered a case and deployed additional force in the village to maintain peace and ensure that the cremation is carried out without further disturbance.