MP: Three Class 12 students drown in Hathinala-Bildha waterfall at Narsinghpur

Bhopal: Three Class 12 students drowned in the Hathinala-Bildha waterfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district late Friday night. The deceased were all residents of Jabalpur. (Representative photo)

The deceased were all residents of Jabalpur. A rescue operation was conducted till late night, and the bodies were recovered from the waterfall located in the forest near Bildha village on the Jabalpur-Bhopal Highway.

“The three students had gone to the schools. When they did not return home till late evening, the families started searching for them. Their fellow students informed them about their plan of visiting the waterfall. The family members, along with police, reached the spot and found a bike and their clothes,” superintendent of police of Narsinghpur Mrigaki Deka said.

Their bodies were handed over to their families after a postmortem was conducted on Saturday, Deka said.

Tanmay was a student of Chavara Vidyapeeth School, while Ashwin and Akshat studied in Government Excellence School.

“There was a tourism quiz contest in our school, in which 160 school children from the entire district participated. The students were given the day off as the staff was engaged in the programme. We had informed all the children and their parents about this on Thursday itself. The three students must have already planned to go to the waterfall,” Government Excellence School principal S. S. Patel said.

