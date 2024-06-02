 Seven drown after boat capsizes in MP’s Seep river; CM announces ex-gratia - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
Seven drown after boat capsizes in MP’s Seep river; CM announces ex-gratia

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 02, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Police said the incident took place at 4pm on Saturday in Saroda village under the Manpur police station limits

Bhopal: Seven people were killed after a boat carrying 11 passengers capsized in Seep River, a tributary of the Chambal River, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, police said. 

(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Parshuram Mali, 29, and his wife Parvanta Mali, 28, and five minors – between the age group of four to 16.

Police said the incident took place at 4pm on Saturday in Saroda village under the Manpur police station limits. According to the police, 11 passengers were on board when the boat overturned due to a storm and capsized, killing seven. 

Police said that the other four people managed to save their lives by swimming to the bank of the river.

The police, administration and State Disaster Emergency Response Force team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The team fished out seven bodies till 8pm, police said. 

CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the boat accident. “Feeling immense pain due to the untimely demise of many precious lives in the accident caused by boat capsizing in Seep river of Sheopur,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

The chief minister said that immediately after the accident, the collector and district superintendent of police reached the spot, adding that state minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar will also reach the incident spot to view the situation.

The chief minister announced that Rs.4 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased.

“In this hour of grief, our sympathies are with the bereaved families. The government has given instructions to provide financial assistance of 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased,” his X post further read

“I pray to Baba Mahakal for peace of the departed souls and strength to the family members,” he added.

News / Cities / Bhopal / Seven drown after boat capsizes in MP’s Seep river; CM announces ex-gratia
