MP: Two VIT students drown in Sehore waterfall

Two students of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore drowned at a waterfall, the police said on Monday. Representational image.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-olds Sanmukh Rao and Hemant Rao, both residents of Hyderabad and second year students of engineering. The boys went missing on Sunday while taking bath in the Bhairukho Waterfall and Shankar Kund in the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary. The police recovered their bodies on Monday.

“Five VIT students had gone to Bhairukho Waterfall and Shankar Kund located in the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary. Three students, one from Gujarat and two from Hyderabad, noticed that Sanmukh and Hemant were going deep into the water. Then they went missing while bathing around 5pm,” Sehore superintendent of police Deepak Shukla said.

The police and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) rushed to the spot as soon as the other students informed them. Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the rescue operation was stalled on Sunday night and resumed the next morning. The bodies were recovered from Shankar Kund in Dewas district on Monday morning, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for the postmortem and the families have been informed.

The district administration appealed to citizens to not go to rivers, lakes, ponds, waterfalls and other places where there is waterlogging during the rainy season and also prevent their family members and acquaintances from going to such places. As of now, seven people have lost their lives due to drowning in Sehore in the past one month.