MP woman shoots husband, brother-in-law to death for fighting over land

MP woman shoots husband, brother-in-law to death for fighting over land

ByShruti Tomar
Jan 01, 2024 08:20 PM IST

The woman told police that her husband was habitual drunkard. She was upset with daily abuses and fight among family members

A 41-year-old woman shot her husband and brother-in-law dead for allegedly fighting with each other over an ancestral land in Ujjain, said police. The woman Savita Kumaria is an aganwadi worker and surrendered before the police after murder, police said.

The woman said her husband and brother-in-law had a fight over an ancestral land on Sunday night. (Representative Image)
Savita’s husband Radheshyam Kumaria (43) died on the spot while her brother-in-law Dheeraj Kumaria (45) succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Ujjain superintendent of police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, “On Monday morning a woman reached Ingoriya police station with a country-made pistol and informed the police that she shot her husband and brother-in-law dead at her home. Radheshyam and Dheeraj had a fight over an ancestral land on Sunday night. The woman on Monday first fired at the brother-in-law Dheeraj who was performing puja, then shot Radheshyam, who was sleeping.”

“Radheshyam died on the spot. Dheeraj died in the hospital. When Dheeraj’s wife and his son came out after hearing the sound of firing, Savita fired at them too, but they managed to save themselves,” he added.

The woman informed the police that her husband Radheshyam was habitual drunkard. She was upset with daily abuses and fight among family members.

Police are investigating the matter. An FIR has been registered against Savita under section 302 (murder) of IPC.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

