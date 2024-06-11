MP woman who stabbed mother-in-law 100 times sentenced to death: Rewa prosecutor

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh has been sentenced to death by a Rewa court for killing her mother-in-law in July 2022, the district public prosecutor said on Tuesday. Kanchan Sol later told the police that her mother-in-law had been continuously harassing and assaulting her (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rewa’s additional district and sessions judge Padma Jatav convicted Kanchan Kol, a resident of Atraila village, for killing her 51-year-old mother-in-law Saroj, public prosecutor Vikas Dwivedi said. Kanchan was accused of hitting Saroj with an iron pan and then striking her nearly 100 times with a sickle.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Kanchan Sol later told the police that her mother-in-law had been continuously harassing and assaulting her in the absence of her husband who worked in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut region.

According to the prosecution, her father-in-law Balmiki Kol also wanted his wife out of the way and gave Kanchan ₹4,000 and a sickle to kill Kanchan. But Balmiki Kol was cleared of the charges by the court due to insufficient evidence.

In her verdict, sessions judge Padma Jatav noted that Kanchan’s fingerprints linked her to the murder weapon and spotlighted the multiple wounds listed in the autopsy report that led to the “brutal murder”.

Dwivedi said: “On July 11, 2022, Kanchan and Saroj had a fight over some issue. The following morning, Kanchan first attacked Saroj with an iron pan. When she fell unconscious, she stabbed her with the murder weapon many times….The neighbours who heard the commotion informed the police about the incident. She was rushed to hospital by police where doctors declared her brought dead.”

During her interrogation, Kanchan confessed to the crime and implicated her father-in-law. “She said Balmiki incited her to commit the murder by giving ₹4000 and a sickle,” Dwivedi said, adding that Balmiki, who was sacked from the postal department, had gone to a relative’s place in Maihar, Satna, when the murder was committed.