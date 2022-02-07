Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Birthplace Indore to honour Lata Mangeshkar with music academy and museum
Birthplace Indore to honour Lata Mangeshkar with music academy and museum

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said she was not just an inspiration for the music world, but she also epitomised patriotism
An artist making a sketch of Lata Mangeshkar as a tribute to her in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 04:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that a music academy and a museum will be built in Indore in the memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday. She was 92.

“Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore and had a deep connection with Madhya Pradesh. A music academy will be set up in the name of Lata Mangeshkar, where children will get education of music. A museum will also be built where all the songs of Lata didi will be available,” he said. “Her statue will also be installed in Indore and Lata Mangeshkar Award will be given every year on her birthday.”

Chouhan, who made the announcement after planting saplings in Mangeshkar’s memory in Bhopal, said she was not just only an inspiration for the music world but she also epitomised patriotism. “...the whole country and even big politicians took inspiration from her.”

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
