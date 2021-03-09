'Nari Adalat to open across panchayats to resolve family disputes': MP CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that every panchayat will have ‘Nari Adalat’ to settle minor cases of villages.

Addressing a function organised on Women’s Day on Monday, Chouhan made several announcements for empowering women.

He said, “In villages, families fought with each other. Husband and wife fought on trivial issues. Such small fights shouldn’t reach the police stations so we will start 'Nari Adalat' where women will ensure settlements out of police stations. If required, we will provide police support to these women too.”

Chouhan also announced that he will write to the Supreme Court to speed up the process of ensuring capital punishment to minor rape accused.

In Madhya Pradesh, as of now, a special court of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) announced capital punishment to 72 people since April 2018 but due to the slow judicial process, the matter is pending before the court, said Chouhan.

The chief minister also announced to develop an 'honour fund' or ‘Samman Kosh’ worth ₹100 crore to help women make self-reliant.

“We will help self-helped groups by providing work to them. They are already stitching school uniforms. Now, we will allow them to procure wheat on behalf of the state government. The SHGs will also do a different type of surveys in the village to help the government,” said the CM.

“We are also making a necessary addition in the Ladli Laxmi Yojna. Now, the 37 lakhs beneficiaries of the scheme will be provided higher education free of cost by the state government,” he added.

For maternal healthcare, we will develop 1,600 primary health centres and community health centres into maternity homes. Similarly, women desk will be set up across all district hospitals to deal with women health issues, said the chief minister.