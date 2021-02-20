NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agriculture sector
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the agricultural scenario of the state has been transformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee- farming, a government official said.
Speaking during the virtual meeting of the NITI Aayog being chaired by Modi, Chouhan also said that alternatives would be made available to farmers in the state to enable them to sell their agriculture produce.
He hailed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it aims to make the country self-reliant, and added that Madhya Pradesh will also lay emphasis on self-reliance in its budget.
Chouhan said that efforts would be made in the state budget to make optimum use of the allocations made in the Union budget, the official said.
The budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to begin next week.
During the meeting, Chouhan said that besides boosting the food grain production in MP, the state has made strides in floriculture, horticulture and bee-farming, which has transformed the agriculture sector in the state, the official said.
The chief minister also told the PM that steps have been taken to procure the agriculture produce from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
He said he state is laying special emphasis on drinking water, housing facilities and promoting self-help groups, the official said.
Chouhan also praised Modi for his efforts towards the country's development, he added.
