Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government on Wednesday approved a policy for city gas distribution to accelerate the expansion of PNG and CNG infrastructure across the state, aligning with the national push for clean and sustainable energy. Odisha govt approves policy to expedite city gas distribution projects

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has given its nod to the policy and seven other proposals this evening.

The policy will address existing challenges, such as multi-agency approvals and the lack of a unified framework, and ensure faster project implementation through streamlined processes, Chief Secretary Anu Garg told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

With no financial burden on the state, the policy is expected to attract private investment, create employment, and enhance ease of doing business, she said.

The Housing and Urban Development Department will act as the nodal agency, supported by a state-level high-powered committee and district-level monitoring panels.

Under the policy, the government has also proposed a one-time moratorium on approval fees till March 2027.

The initiative marks a significant step towards energy security, environmental sustainability, and improved quality of life in Odisha, the chief secretary added.

The Cabinet also approved the Odisha State Data Policy 2.0 with an aim to institutionalise a comprehensive and robust data governance framework across the entire data lifecycle and use of data generated by the government departments and associated organisations, Garg said.

The policy is expected to significantly enhance governance efficiency, improve the accuracy and reliability of data used in public schemes and welfare programmes, enable seamless data interoperability, and position Odisha as a national leader in transparent, trusted, and data-driven governance, she said.

The state government green-lighted construction of a bridge over the Kathajodi river on the upstream side of the existing "Subash Chandra Bose Setu" for a direct link from Cuttack city to Bhubaneswar at a cost of ₹158,88 crore.

The bridge is a prime link between Cuttack city and Bhubaneswar. This will ease the traffic congestion on NH-16 that connects the twin cities.

The work is expected to be completed within 36 months, the chief secretary said.

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