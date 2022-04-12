‘Owaisi’s suggestion...’: MP minister on demolition of houses in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday hit back at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's remark over the demolition of the houses of the accused in the Khargone violence that broke out on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, “The action we are taking is within the purview of the law. The law is being followed.”

Mishra added that Owaisi's suggestion is not needed and that action is being taken against the “rioters and encroachers.”

Ninety-five people have been arrested in connection with the Khargone violence and a curfew has been in force in the city since Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government ordered the demolition of houses linked to the accused.

The authorities ran a bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished on Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out that the houses were of the Muslim community and questioned under what law the Madhya Pradesh government demolished them.

“This is clearly a state complicit violence and grave violation of the Geneva Convention. Under what law the govt of Madhya Pradesh has demolished the houses of the Muslim community? It clearly shows CM's biased attitude towards Muslim minority,” Owaisi said.

Violence in Khargone broke out on Sunday evening as a Ram Navami procession made its way past a mosque. According to the police, vehicles and shops and at least a dozen houses were burnt and 27 people sustained injuries.

While Hindu groups blamed Muslims for the violence, local residents alleged that the Ram Navami procession was playing objectionable songs, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

