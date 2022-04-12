‘Owaisi’s suggestion...’: MP minister on demolition of houses in Khargone
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday hit back at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's remark over the demolition of the houses of the accused in the Khargone violence that broke out on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, “The action we are taking is within the purview of the law. The law is being followed.”
Mishra added that Owaisi's suggestion is not needed and that action is being taken against the “rioters and encroachers.”
Ninety-five people have been arrested in connection with the Khargone violence and a curfew has been in force in the city since Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government ordered the demolition of houses linked to the accused.
The authorities ran a bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished on Monday.
Earlier Tuesday, Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out that the houses were of the Muslim community and questioned under what law the Madhya Pradesh government demolished them.
“This is clearly a state complicit violence and grave violation of the Geneva Convention. Under what law the govt of Madhya Pradesh has demolished the houses of the Muslim community? It clearly shows CM's biased attitude towards Muslim minority,” Owaisi said.
Violence in Khargone broke out on Sunday evening as a Ram Navami procession made its way past a mosque. According to the police, vehicles and shops and at least a dozen houses were burnt and 27 people sustained injuries.
While Hindu groups blamed Muslims for the violence, local residents alleged that the Ram Navami procession was playing objectionable songs, Hindustan Times earlier reported.
(With agency inputs)
-
Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj
Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.
-
Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s son joins JD(U)
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday inducted in its fold Ajeet Singh, younger son of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal's state president Jagdanand Singh, along with several other leaders at an event organised at the party's state office in Patna. Ajeet Singh was with the RJD till recently but announced his plans to switch sides a few days ago.
-
34-yr-old man shot dead in Zira village
Ferozepur A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a village in Zira of Ferozepur district on Tuesday. In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh of Mastewala village in Zira said when he and his brother Daljeet Singh were going to his their fields, Nirwail Singh, along with Bakshish Singh, Lakha Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmail Singh and Sonu, stopped them midway and Nirwail fired gunshots. Daljeet died on the spot.
-
Low-intensity blast at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s function; One held
In a second breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's security in less than a month, a youngster detonated a low-intensity blast barely 20 feet from the stage from where the CM was meeting around 250 people at Silao in his home district Nalanda on Tuesday, police said. Police have arrested Subham. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School.
-
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics