Police arrest kin of poacher killed in Guna encounter
BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested the father and brother of the Naushad Khan, the alleged blackbuck poacher who is accused of shooting at the police in Guna, on charges that they hid his body and a firearm looted from the police, police said.
Nasir Khan, 62, and Siraj Khan, 43, were arrested for hiding the body of Naushad, who was gunned down during a gunfight between police and blackbuck poachers in which three police personnel were killed on Saturday.
Guna, superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra said, “After the gunfight, the poachers fled from the spot. Naushad received gunshot injuries but the other accused took him to his house in Bidoriya village. Police found his body… also recovered a gun of police personnel looted by poachers.”
Siraj Khan’s daughter Arshi Khan, whose marriage was scheduled to be held on Saturday evening, trashed the police charge. “Police have not arrested Kalla Sarpanch and Gagan who brought Naushad uncle on a bike on Saturday early morning. He was badly hurt and died a few minutes later. Later, police came to our house and thrashed the entire family.”
Why didn’t the police arrest Kalla and Gagan, she asked.
Asked, the SP said the investigation is on and names of other accused will be added on the basis of the probe outcome.
-
Border sub-divisions burn ₹552-cr hole in PSPCL pocket
Patiala: Bhikhiwind, Patti and Zira, the border sub-divisions of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, are the top defaulters when it comes to power theft that caused a loss of over ₹1,200 crore to Punjab in the 2021-22 fiscal. Border sub-divisions account for 44% ( ₹552 crore) of the total power theft in the state. There are 100 divisions and 500 sub-divisions of the PSPCL.
-
Ludhiana: 25-yr-old banker found hacked to death
A day after Ranjodh's went missing, a 25-year-old banker was found murdered in Samrala's Salaudi village on Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Ranjodh Singh of Manki village in Samrala, who worked at a private bank. The victim's father, Malook Singh, stated that his son received a call on Sunday and told them that he will return in a few minutes.
-
Youth held for derogatory video against Hindu deities
A youth was arrested here on Monday for making a video in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, said police. The arrested youth was identified as Umar Abdullah, 21, son of Abdullah, a resident of an area under Gudamba police station. The police said the incident was reported on May 14 when Abduallah posted the video in which he was seen using derogatory words against Hindu deities.
-
Ravi says Bajrang Dal’s arms camp similar to police training drills
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Chikmagaluru legislator CT Ravi equated the arms training given by the Bajrang Dal with that of the police on Monday. On Sunday, the Karnataka police are trying to collect information about a week-long “arms training” camp conducted by a right-wing group, Bajrang Dal, in Ponnampet in Kodagu district, about 240km from Bengaluru. The Congress leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah said on Monday.
-
Karnataka anti-conversion bill ‘fallacious’: Archbishop
Members of the Christian community under the aegis of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Rev. Peter Machado, said that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government's anti-conversion bill was an 'arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move' on Monday. The delegation met Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at the latter's residence in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum, asking the latter not to give his consent to the Protection of Religious Freedom Bill or anti-conversion bill.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics