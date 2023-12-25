Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 inducted as Madhya Pradesh ministers

BHOPAL: Twenty-eight legislators including former union minister Prahlad Patel and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya were inducted into Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav’s council of ministers on Monday. Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel and chief minister Mohan Yadav pose for a group photo with the newly inducted ministers of the council of ministers (PTI)

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office and secretary to 18 cabinet ministers, six ministers of state with independent charge and four ministers of state. Five women legislators have been appointed to the 31-member strong council of ministers. The maximum strength of the Madhya Pradesh council of ministers, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35 including the chief ministers.

Apart from Prahlad Patel, former members of parliament Rakesh Singh and Rao Uday Pratap Singh, who resigned from parliament after winning the assembly election, were also sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

Karan Singh Verma, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Samapatiya Uike, Eidal Singh Kansana, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Inder Singh Parmar, Nirmala Bhuria, Tulsi Silawat, Vijay Shah, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Rakesh Shukla and Chetan Kashyap took oath as cabinet ministers.

Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Panwar took oath as minister of state (independent charge).

Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar and Narendra Shivaji Patel took oath as minister of states.

State BJP leaders said the party had tried to maintain a balance between different castes and regions. There are 12 ministers from other backward classes, four ministers from the scheduled caste community, four ministers from scheduled tribe community and eight ministers from the general category.

Regionwise, there are four ministers from Gwalior-Chambal belt, four are from Bundelkhand, three ministers are from Vindhya region, seven from Malwa and Nimar, six from central region and four are from Mahakaushal region, a BJP leader said.

The BJP won the MP elections bagging 163 of the 230 seats and the Congress got 66 with one seat going to an independent candidate

Mohan Yadav, 58, a third-time MLA from the Ujjain South seat, and his two deputies, Jagdish Deoda and Rajendra Shukla, were sworn in on December 13. Yadav belongs to other backward classes (OBC), a group that is a key constituent of the BJP’s rainbow Hindu coalition.