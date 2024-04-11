SGPC terms denial of Pak visas to 596 Sikh devotees ahead of Baisakhi unfortunate

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday said that it was unfortunate that the Pakistan High Commission had denied visas to 596 devotees who wanted to undertake a pilgrimage to the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, on the occassion of Khalsa Foundation Day (Baisakhi). The jatha (congregation) will leave for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on April 13. After taking part in the Khalsa Foundation Day celebrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal, the group will proceed to other major historic gurdwaras, including Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib (above), before returning to India on April 22. (PTI File)

The SGPC had sent recommendations for 1,525 devotees but visas were granted to only 929 pilgrims.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2,843 visas in all.

The jatha (congregation) will leave for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on April 13. After taking part in the Khalsa Foundation Day celebrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal, the group will proceed to other major historic gurdwaras, including Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, before returning to India on April 22.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said there is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees but sentiments of those who have been denied visas have been hurt. “We appeal to the Indian and Pakistan government to ensure that the pilgrims are granted visas wholeheartedly,” he added.