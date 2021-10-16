Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Shopkeeper beaten to death for refusing to pay for customers' cigarettes
bhopal news

Shopkeeper beaten to death for refusing to pay for customers' cigarettes

The incident occurred in Deolond town, about 90 kilometres from the district headquarters, last night, the police said.
(HT FILE)
(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Shahdol

Four people allegedly beat a shopkeeper to death after they were asked to pay for the cigarettes they had taken, police in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred in Deolond town, about 90 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday night, an official said, adding that the accused had been identified as Monu Khan, Pankaj Singh, Virat Singh and Sandeep Singh. 

"The four went to Arun Soni's shop at around 9 pm and asked for cigarettes. When Soni asked them to pay for the cigarettes, the four assaulted him as well as two of his sons who tried to rescue their father," Bhavishya Bhaskar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Beohari said. 

"Soni died some time after being rushed to a hospital. Three of the four accused have been detained. Efforts are on to nab one of them who is on the run," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out