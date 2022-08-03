Suspected cattle trader allegedly beaten to death in Bhopal; 2 others injured
In a tragic incident, a man suspected to be a cattle trader was reportedly beaten to death and two others were injured in Seoni Malwa area of Bhopal’s Hoshangabad district on the suspicion of supplying cows illegally to Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Nazir Ahmed while the injured persons were Shaikh Lal and Mushtaq.
All three were residents of Amaravati in Maharashtra.
Police said they were going to Amaravati in a truck with about 30 cows.
Hoshangabad superintendent of police, Gurukaran Singh, said, “On Tuesday late night, the truck carrying the cows met with an accident in Barakhad village. The villagers gathered in large numbers and when they checked the truck, they found cows. Two cows died in the accident after which the mob turned violent and beat three of them.”
Police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where Nazir succumbed to his injuries while others are undergoing treatment.
A case has been registered against unidentified persons for murder, attempt to murder and rioting. Mushtaq and Shaikh have been booked under the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the SP said.
