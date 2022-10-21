Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Teacher accused of beating up 5 students for vermillion transferred. He explains

Teacher accused of beating up 5 students for vermillion transferred. He explains

Published on Oct 21, 2022 09:50 PM IST

The teacher denied the allegations levelled by parents of the five students, saying he pulled them up for not preparing some answers and telling them that studies, and not the rituals of worship, were their first priority

Chhindwara district administration has transferred the teacher out of the school (PTI File Photo/Representative)
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: A school teacher of a government middle school in Chhindwara was transferred after he allegedly beat up five students who came to school with vermillion on their foreheads.

Chhindwara deputy commissioner Satendra Markam has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Bicchua police station in-charge Poonam Uikey said a case was registered against the teacher Omprakash Dhokey for breach of peace.

Uikey said, “Parents of five students of class 6 and 7 filed complained that their children were beaten up by the teacher Om Prakash Dhokey. In their complaint, the parents said they had gone to the temple with their children on Wednesday and from there, the children went directly to the school. The teacher abused them for the vermillion and beat them up. The children are traumatised after the incident.”

A complaint was also filed with the district education officer.

Chhindwara deputy commissioner Satendra Markam said, “The inquiry is being conducted in the matter. The teacher has been transferred to another school and further action will be taken after the inquiry report.”

The teacher Om Prakash Dhokey said he reprimanded the students because they hadn’t revised some questions that he asked the class to work on at home. “I just said studies should be their first priority rather than rituals of worship. The issue was unnecessarily diverted in the wrong direction.”

(with inputs from Bhojraj Raghuvanshi from Chhindwara)

