Bhopal, A state-of-the-art training centre will be set up near Bhopal city to effectively tackle serious threats like terrorism, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Monday. Training centre to tackle terror threats to come up near Bhopal city: CM Yadav

Yadav, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the centre will train security forces to deal with all kinds of contingencies and disasters.

The CM made the announcement while attending a function of the National Security Guard at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. On the occasion, he launched a joint training and demonstration programme for capacity building of Madhya Pradesh police personnel.

Addressing the function, Yadav said, "Our government will establish an advanced centre in Toomda village under Huzur tehsil of Bhopal district to provide all necessary training to thwart terrorist attacks efficiently."

"Through this centre, we will prepare our security forces to handle any kind of emergency disaster and extremist threats with full strength," he asserted.

Madhya Pradesh's central location in the country would make the facility significant for national security as well, the CM noted.

He said his government remains committed to providing security and service to citizens and maintained the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad stands as a strong wall against terrorism.

The CM said the Counter-Terrorist Group , formed to support the ATS, is an assault unit equipped with modern weapons and gadgets.

Yadav asserted that for long terrorism and Naxalism functioned as significant roadblocks to development and security forces required comprehensive training to combat them.

He noted the country has eliminated the decades-old problem of Left-wing Extremism and Madhya Pradesh is now completely free from the menace.

"Our security forces have played a major role in this. Due to security forces, India has joined the league of the world's three most powerful nations," Yadav affirmed.

The CM described the NSG, an elite anti-terrorism force, as an impregnable security shield of India and said it has strengthened the country's internal security system.

He said NSG personnel have demonstrated readiness to tackle any extremist incident or handle adverse situation, assuring citizens of safety.

"The NSG is a guarantee of citizens' security within the country," he stated, adding its personnel remain committed to national security without concern for their lives and are globally recognised for professionalism, discipline and technical expertise.

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