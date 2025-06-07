Two killed in Chamba road mishap

A woman and her son-in-law were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district. A woman and her son-in-law were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district. (Representational image)

The accident occurred on Thursday evening when they were travelling on Juari-Kehla road in Churah subdivision. Reportedly their car has skidded off after going out of control on the road resulting in the fatal accident.

The victims have been identified as Dei, a resident of Lathrund village, and Khemraj, who hails from Thanei village. Officials said that they were travelling to Dei’s daughter’s residence when the mishap took place.

When the mishap took place, locals rushed to the spot and also informed the authorities. They were pulled out of the car and rushed to Civil Hospital, Tissa. While Dei succumbed to her injuries during treatment, Khemraj was referred to Chamba Medical College due to his critical condition and later died there.

Police officials said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to the families.