    Two sisters arrested for allegedly running sex racket in Bhopal: Police

    The women alleged that they were lured with job opportunities and accommodation, and were drugged and raped by multiple people in Bhopal, Mumbai, and Gujarat

    Updated on: Feb 24, 2026 8:53 PM IST
    By Shruti Tomar
    Three people including two women were arrested for allegedly running a sex and drug racket in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said.

    “Authorities are also probing the bank details and sources of income of the accused. (Representative file photo)
    Bagsewaniya police in Bhopal booked six people, including the two women on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Police also arrested one of the woman’s boyfriend Chandan Yadav. Three other accused are absconding.

    A 21-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh and a 30-year-old woman from Bhopal approached the police station on Sunday night. They alleged that they were lured with job opportunities and accommodation, and were drugged and raped by multiple people in Bhopal, Mumbai, and Gujarat.

    Bagsewaniya police station in-charge Amit Soni said that both complainants gave similar accounts in the first information report (FIR) and also before the court on Tuesday and revealed that many other women may have been victimised. A team has been sent to Ahmedabad for further investigation.

    “Authorities are also probing the bank details and sources of income of the accused, as the sisters had risen from living in a slum in Abbas Nagar to owning a luxurious villa, cars, and traveling by air. They reportedly paid several women 10,000 a month for household chores,” said Soni.

    The FIR has been registered under section 64 (rape), 123 (penalizes causing hurt by means of poison, stupefying drugs, or other unwholesome substances with the intent to commit an offence, cause injury, or facilitate a crime) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and under relevant sections of MP Freedom of Religion Act.

    • Shruti Tomar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shruti Tomar

      She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business &amp; industries.

