Sex racket busted in Prayagraj; mastermind among 9 arrested

Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a sex racket allegedly being run from a house owned by a woman IAS officer in the Naibasti area under the Kydganj police station limits here. Acting on repeated complaints from local residents about suspicious activities, a police team conducted a raid and arrested nine people -- five men, including the alleged ringleader, and four women. Five men, including the alleged ringleader, and four women were arrested. (For representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Manish Shandilya said the racket had been operating from the rented house for nearly three months. “The raid was carried out following complaints from residents. All the accused have been arrested and legal action is underway,” he said.

According to police, Sarvesh Dwivedi, a resident of Dariyabad under the Attarsuiya police station area, had taken the house on rent about three months ago. He had reportedly told the owner that the house was required for family use. Instead, police said, he allegedly began operating a prostitution racket from the house.

Residents had informed the police about frequent movement of young men and women at odd hours, prompting authorities to place the location under surveillance. On Sunday afternoon, a team led by ACP (Colonelganj) Rajiv Yadav and Kydganj SHO Virendra Singh raided the house. Four women and four men were found in a compromising position inside, officials said.

Police arrested the alleged ringleader Sarvesh Dwivedi, his associate Mayank Kushwaha, and three customers identified as Anuj Mishra, Atul Kumar and Saiful Siddiqui. Of the four women arrested, two are from Prayagraj, one from Varanasi and one from West Bengal. Police also recovered “incriminating material” from the spot, officials said.

The accused were being interrogated to identify other members of the network and additional locations linked to the racket, police added.