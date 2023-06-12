Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Video: Massive fire at Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan spreads from 3rd floor to 6th; SDRF on spot

Video: Massive fire at Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan spreads from 3rd floor to 6th; SDRF on spot

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 12, 2023 07:29 PM IST

15 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said an official.

A fire which broke out on the third floor at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has now spread to the building's sixth floor. No casualties have been reported so far. Around 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

A massive fire broke at the third floor of Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal. (ANI)
A massive fire broke at the third floor of Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal. (ANI)

“A fire broke out on the third floor of a building in Satpura Bhawan. No casualties were reported as the staff working there immediately rushed out of the office. 15 fire tenders are present here at the spot to douse the fire. 50% of the fire is under control. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” RK Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the city's Arera Hills told news agency ANI.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team was also present on the spot. The fire brigade teams of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have also been called along with the team of the municipal corporation.

Further details are awaited on the cause of the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhopal fire
bhopal fire
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out