Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Villagers protest with calves after police refuse to register cattle theft

Villagers protest with calves after police refuse to register cattle theft

bhopal news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Buffaloes belonging to a resident of Maholi village were left to graze in a nearby forest three days ago and but five cattle didn't return, said a police official.

According to the complainant, cattle thefts have increased in the area, adding that he had purchased the buffaloes for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 lakh and had taken a loan for the same. (HT File Photo)
According to the complainant, cattle thefts have increased in the area, adding that he had purchased the buffaloes for 3.5 lakh and had taken a loan for the same. (HT File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

People from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district staged an unusual protest with calves after the police refused to register a case of cattle theft, an official said on Saturday.

The police later registered the offence after a video of the protest staged outside the office of the superintendent of police on Friday surfaced on social media.

Also Read| Over 30 Madhya Pradesh pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Una’s Amb

What lead to villagers' protest?

Buffaloes belonging to a resident of Maholi village were left to graze in a nearby forest three days ago and but five cattle didn't return, said Deepti Tomar, the in-charge of Ishagarh police station said. The cattle owner, Daulat Pal, claimed that he approached the police to lodge a complaint of theft, but they refused to do so, following which he staged a protest with five calves and other villagers.

Also Read| Chitrakooot pilgrimage area a free-traffic zone now

Huge loss to cattle owner

Cattle thefts had increased in the area, Pal said, adding that he had purchased the buffaloes for 3.5 lakh and had taken a loan for the same. The police have now registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Tomar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mp police cattle protest villager + 2 more
mp police cattle protest villager + 1 more
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • After hearing both sides, the tribunal directed principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the CGHS to issue the medical card to Sharma and refund <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.

  • Crickter Rahul Sharma at PCA Stadium in Mohali. People would compare him with India’s most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster

    When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.

  • Students seeking admissions under EWS have to provide an income certificate attested by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session

    The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.

  • Chandigarh has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS), formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. (HT File)

    Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations

    City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.

  • Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer (JE), he was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. (HT File)

    Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE

    Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out