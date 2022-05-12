Youth Cong chief, others detained during protest in Bhopal
Police here on Thursday detained around 60 Congress leaders including Youth Congress chief Shrinivas BV as they tried to reach Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence to protest against "inflation, unemployment and atrocities against tribals.
"Police also used water cannons to disperse the protesters, who numbered around 2,000, when they tried to climb the barricades near Red Cross Hospital.
Addressing the protesters at a nearby crossing, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said the BJP government has failed to rein in inflation, unemployment and corruption.
The state government has also failed to prevent the atrocities that are being committed on the members of tribal communities, the former chief minister alleged.
On May 3, two tribals were allegedly lynched by a mob on the suspicion that they had slaughtered a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. The BJP has police, money and administration to use against the opposition, but it would not stop Congress' protest, Nath said.
Before the protest, Nath appealed to the youth on Twitter to join in the "fight to save Madhya Pradesh." “The MP government wants to quell the voice of the youth. We are going to form government in 2023 in MP,” former Union minister Arun Yadav told reporters after police detained party leaders.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Shrut Kirti Somavanshi said police detained 60 Congress leaders and workers. They were let off later, he added. Somavanshi denied that police used lathi-charge against the protesters.
-
Man, parents booked for killing wife over dowry, dumping body on railway tracks in Pune
PUNE A man, his parents, and brother were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police late on Wednesday night for the murder of the man's wife over dowry payment. Sharma's was identified as Anjali Sharma, 30, who lived with her husband in a room at Bhaskar Plaza in Shastrinagar area of Kasarwadi, Pune. Two of the four accused were identified as Ankit Sharma and his father Rajesh Sharma, according to the police.
-
Transgender community to get a dedicated OPD at Pune’s Sassoon hospital
PUNE Marking a departure from the past, Pune's Sassoon General Hospital initiated changes to make their service inclusive for the transgender community. The hospital has written a letter to form an outpatient department (OPD), exclusively for transgender community. Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan, had recently raised various issues and demanded to form a separate OPD and toilets for the community.
-
Bangladesh envoy, Lucknow University VC explore collaboration possibilities
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran and his political counsellor had an hour-long meeting with vice chancellor of the University of Lucknow, prof Alok Kumar Rai, here on Wednesday to explore possibilities of collaboration with top universities in Bangladesh. LU claimed that the high commissioner was impressed by Luckow University's adoption of new National Education Policy and international flexibility arrangements through multiple exit options.
-
‘Centre not releasing…’: In letter to PM, Mamata claims delay in funds to Bengal
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre is not releasing funds to the state for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the news agency ANI, PM Awas Yojana reported. Besides MGNREGA, the Bengal chief minister also claimed that the fresh allocation of funds to the state by the ministry of rural development was pending.
-
Bengaluru Rains: Residents complain about potholes, flooded basements
A few select locations in Bengaluru see flooded roads every monsoon and the same happened at the Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, wherein the area's residents wrote an open letter to Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, alerting him of the constant flooding near their homes, which reportedly left them stranded for more than 20 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics