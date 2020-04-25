‘Biased’ ration distribution in Ludhiana: Sikh body threatens to launch hunger strike

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:22 IST

After opposition parties raised a hue and cry over the pick-and-choose policy being allegedly adopted by the Congress leadership in the distribution of ration amid the lockdown, the Sikh Danga Peedit Action Society on Saturday threatened to launch a hunger strike if the administration and councillors failed to provide ration to the needy families in 72 hours.

President of the society Surjit Singh alleged, “Councillors of wards 43, 44 and 45 have failed to provide ration to the needy 1984 riots-hit families and others.”

Surjit said, “Councillors Reet Kaur and Barjinder Kaur of wards 43 and 45, respectively, have failed to provide ration to even a single family. Ward 44 councillor Harkarandeep Vaid distributed around 100 kits, but many families in his area are struggling to get ration. The councillors are adopting pick-and-choose policy while distributing ration and there are around 2,500 families who have no food. We are arranging meals for these families with the help of gurdwaras and NGOs.”

He added, “If the administration and the Congress leadership fail to streamline the distribution of ration in 72 hours, members of the society will sit on a hunger strike.”

Councillor Barjinder Kaur, however, refuted the allegations, stating that ration was being distributed among the needy families regularly and without any discrimination. She added, “Surjit, who does not even reside in her ward, is levelling baseless allegations just to defame me.”

On her part, councillor Reet Kaur said, “No pick-and-choose policy has been adopted in the distribution of ration. The councillors are receiving around 200 kits of ration in a day and we have to distribute these among residents living in different areas of the ward. Limited kits are being distributed in every area as per need, but no one will be left out. Kits will reach every needy person in the coming days.”

Despite several attempts, councillor Harkarandeep Vaid could not be contacted for comments.