Big relief for GCRG, Glocal medical students

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:37 IST

LUCKNOW: Relief is round the corner for over 100 medical students of two private medical colleges who had their future hanging in balance after the colleges lost authority to continue MBBS course.

The directorate of medical education is going to conduct counselling from Monday to allot all 120 students seats in various private medical colleges running in the state. The medical education department had cancelled the essentiality certificate of Glocal Medical College in Saharanpur and GCRG Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

“After counseling and admission, students of Glocal Medical College and GCRG Medical College will continue studies and pay fees for the remaining semesters/years of MBBS in the new college,” said Dr KK Gupta, director general, medical education.

The MCI had debarred Glocal Medical College, Saharanpur for poor infrastructure and since then the students had been demanding transfer. In September the state government had sought permission/directives from the union health ministry for transfer of MBBS students from this medical college to other colleges.

Similarly, after the essentiality certificate of GCRG medical College was cancelled, the medical education department sought permission from the central government for shifting of existing students to another college.

Now the counselling dates have been announced. On Monday, 24 students of Glocal Medical College will go for counselling and between January 28 and 31, students from GCRG Institute of Medical Sciences will take counselling to lock college choices.

“It’s a big relief for us. We were really worried as we had completed studies till second year and if this option would not have come, our future would have been lost,” said a students from Glocal Medical College, who visited Saharanpur to collect documents required for the counselling session.