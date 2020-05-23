Bihar-bound Shramik train reaches Odisha; tweets fly, passengers left clueless

cities

The Indian Railways was left red-faced on Saturday after a Shramik Special train, which started its journey from Mumbai for Madhubani on May 21, reached Odisha’ s Rourkela without intimating the passengers about the change in the route. The news came to the fore after the passengers shared the same on social media.

A report quoting senior railway ministry official in Delhi said, “We have decided to run a few of Shramik trains on diverted routes. Some trains are diverted for Bihar via Rourkela to clear congestion.”

Meanwhile, a migrant labourer asked, “Are we on the Bharat Darshan trip?”

Pramod Singh Yadav, a relative of passenger in the Shramik Special took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, “The train had departed from Bandra for Darbhanga at 5.30 pm on May 21. Passengers were clueless about train route. It had reached Kustaur station after it had crossed Rourkela in Odisha earlier in the day. No food except biscuit and water was being served to passengers.”

Officials at Darbhanga station confirmed that a train from Mumbai was expected to reach Darbhanga via Jhajha by mid night.

On the other hand, East Central Railway (ECR) had tweeted that train number 09259 Bandra-Madhubani Shramik Special will arrive at Madhubani at 11.55pm on May 23.

“We boarded the Shramik Special train on May 21 to go back to Darbhanga. However, despite 48 hours of journey we are still nowhere near Bihar. We don`t have anything to eat and there is no water in the train,” said a passenger on phone.

Meanwhile, a flurry of messages posted in response to passengers’ queries ended up without much help.

In return, the Indian Railway Sewa tweeted: Kindly share the train originating date and time besides current location.