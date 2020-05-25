e-paper
Bihar child rights' commission turns toothless body as govt delays appointments

Bihar child rights’ commission turns toothless body as govt delays appointments

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:02 IST
Subhash Pathak
Subhash Pathak
PATNA

The Bihar state commission for protection of child rights (BSCPCR) has run out of its functional powers, courtesy lackadaisical approach of the state government.

Set up in 2008, the commission has the authority to look after the interest of children, whether under the government’s protection or otherwise, and issue directions to the state agencies for compliance of its orders.

However, the commission has turned ineffective after the post of all of its six members fell vacant on completion of their tenures. The state government had appointed Pramila Kumari as its chairperson in February this year, but it did not show any urgency to fill up the vacancies of members, superannuated early this month.

A former member of the commission said that the chairperson alone was not empowered to take any decision without support of the members. As per the rules of BSCPCR’s constitution, the chairperson requires attendance of at least three out of the six members to take any decision.

The BSCPCR hogged the media glare recently when its chairperson directed all private schools across the state to abstain from taking tuition fees, including transportation charge, for the months of March and April—the lockdown phase—when schools remain closed.

“Technically, the direction was invalid, as it was taken without proper quorum of the commission. The quorum is complete only when at least four members, including the chairperson, is present in the meeting,” explained the former member, adding that the BSCPCR is also facing a major problem in executing its orders, as all the executive power is vested with the secretary, which is vacant since January.

Chairperson Pramila Kumari said that the commission has requested the department to appoint a suitable person as the secretary of the commission to discharge the duty for the purpose it was constituted. “The post has fallen vacant in January on retirement of Kishori Paswan,” she said.

Role of the commission assumes considerable significance during the phase of crises caused due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as children, mostly living under the government’s protection or otherwise need special care to fight the pandemic. “It has the power to supervise functioning of the shelter homes for children, remand homes and look after the interest of the children at large,” said another a child development project officer (CDPO), posted with the commission.

Principal secretary of social welfare department, Atul Prasad, said, “The process for selection of members of the commission would also be expedited once the department resumes normal functioning. The panel headed by the departmental minister would recommend the panel of members to the chief minister for his final clearance.”

