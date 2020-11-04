e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bihar native found brutally murdered in Ludhiana

Bihar native found brutally murdered in Ludhiana

The victim has been identified as Raju Basak of Bihar, with the help of the Aadhar card recovered from his pocket.

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 41-year-old man was found brutally murdered on a vacant plot near the hosiery complex on Bahadurke road on Tuesday morning. His face seemed to have been bludgeoned with bricks, police said.

The victim has been identified as Raju Basak of Bihar, with the help of the Aadhar card recovered from his pocket.

Assistant commissioner of police (North) Gurbinder Singh said that some people noticed the body lying on the plot and informed the police. The police are yet to establish if the victim was a resident of Ludhiana. They have contacted the Bihar police to further contact the victim’s family.

The ACP added that it is suspected that the assailants had murdered the man on late Monday night and fled after dumping the body here. Cops are looking at the rivalry angle as of now. They are also making announcements in surrounding areas to find out if someone knew the victim.

A murder case has been lodged against unidentified persons at Basti Jodhewal police station.

top news
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In