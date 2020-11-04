Bihar native found brutally murdered in Ludhiana

cities

A 41-year-old man was found brutally murdered on a vacant plot near the hosiery complex on Bahadurke road on Tuesday morning. His face seemed to have been bludgeoned with bricks, police said.

The victim has been identified as Raju Basak of Bihar, with the help of the Aadhar card recovered from his pocket.

Assistant commissioner of police (North) Gurbinder Singh said that some people noticed the body lying on the plot and informed the police. The police are yet to establish if the victim was a resident of Ludhiana. They have contacted the Bihar police to further contact the victim’s family.

The ACP added that it is suspected that the assailants had murdered the man on late Monday night and fled after dumping the body here. Cops are looking at the rivalry angle as of now. They are also making announcements in surrounding areas to find out if someone knew the victim.

A murder case has been lodged against unidentified persons at Basti Jodhewal police station.