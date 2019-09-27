Bihar youth held for stealing phones in Ludhiana

cities

A 22-year-old Bihar man was arrested for stealing mobile phones from labour quarters in the city.

Police said the accused, identified as Rahul Kumar, who studied in Bihar, had come to Ludhiana for computer training and was living with his relatives in Paramjit Colony of Mundian.

The police have recovered five mobile phones from his possession.

Focal Point station house officer (SHO) inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said Kumar was nabbed during a special checking in the area.

The SHO added that on September 25, Amrinder Kumar Singh of Mundian Khurd had reported his mobile phone stolen from his rented accommodation. He said Amrinder also reported two mobile phones of his neighbour Sunil Goswami stolen that night.

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several

persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The police produced the accused before the court on Friday, which remanded him to one-day police custody.

