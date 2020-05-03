e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bike-borne miscreants stab insurance agent outside his house in Ludhiana

Bike-borne miscreants stab insurance agent outside his house in Ludhiana

Police suspect it a case of old rivalry, say assailants might be known to the victim

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Ludhiana
The CCTV footage showed three men on a motorcycle stopping near the agent’s house. Two of them talk to the victim briefly and as soon as he turns to go inside the house, they stab him with sharp-edged weapons.
The CCTV footage showed three men on a motorcycle stopping near the agent’s house. Two of them talk to the victim briefly and as soon as he turns to go inside the house, they stab him with sharp-edged weapons.(Getty Images)
         

Three unidentified assailants stabbed an insurance agent in front of his house in Bachittar Nagar of Jamalpur area on Sunday morning. The incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the house.

The CCTV footage showed three men on a motorcycle stopping near his house. Two of them talk to the victim briefly and as soon as he turns to go inside the house, they stab him with sharp-edged weapons.

The victim has been identified as Uday Kant, 52. On hearing Uday Kant’s screams, his family came out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, which refereed him to PGIMER, Chadigarh.

Avdhesh Kumar, son of the injured said, at around 5.30 in the morning when his father was standing outside the house, a bike stopped near him. A man wearing helmet was riding it, while two pillion riders came near his father and talked to him for a few seconds before stabbing him and fleeing the spot.

Jamalpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Harjinder Singh said that prima facie it appears that the accused are known to the victim and matter seems to be of some old rivalry as the accused did not snatch anything. The police will record the statement of the victim soon, he said.

top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities