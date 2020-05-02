e-paper
Home / Cities / Biker killed in Kharar road mishap, truck driver booked

Biker killed in Kharar road mishap, truck driver booked

The deceased, who was riding the bike, has been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Badala village in Kharar, while the injured has been identified as Harbans Singh

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A truck driver has been booked after a biker was killed and the pillion rider injured in a road mishap in Kharar on Friday.

Police said the two victims were on way to work at a firm on the Kurali road when a truck hit their bike from the rear.

The deceased, who was riding the bike, has been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Badala village in Kharar, while the injured has been identified as Harbans Singh.

Police said the victims were immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Kharar. While Bhupinder was declared brought dead, Harbans was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against truck driver Sandeep Singh at the Kharar (city) police station.

