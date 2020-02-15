e-paper
Biker, pillion rider killed in 2 road mishaps

Biker, pillion rider killed in 2 road mishaps

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:42 IST
Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Thane on Friday.

In the first incident, a 53-year-old biker was killed after a speeding garbage van of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) ran over him in Wagale Estate. The 53-year-old biker has been identified as Anil Dehekar, an employee of a private firm a resident of Majiwada, Thane. The TMC Ghantagadi mowed him down when he was heading to his office near Wagle Estate. Senior inspector of Wagle Estate police station A Pathan said, “We arrested the driver immediately. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act against the accused, 24-year-old Mohan Mandal.”

In the second incident, a woman riding a pillion died after a tempo hit the scooter she was riding near Mangatpada. Lilavati Mahato, 40, was riding pillion with her husband Chandrashekhar near Mangatpada under Nizampura police station in the evening when the accident took place. Police said, “The tempo was overtaking the bike in speed when the bike skidded. The biker suffered injuries but his wife came under the tempo’s wheels. We have arrested the driver Pravin Tambe, 53.”

