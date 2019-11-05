e-paper
Biker run over by ST bus on Nashik highway

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:22 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old biker died after being run over by a speeding state transport (ST) bus near Pimplas junction on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, in Bhiwandi, on Sunday morning.

The Kongaon police have arrested the ST bus driver for rash and negligent driving.

According to the police, the victim, Kanhaiyalal Shyamlal Pal, a Temghar resident, was trying to cross the road at the junction on his bike, when the bus, coming down the slope, hit him.

Senior officer RT Katkar said, “The crossing here is on a slope, so vehicles usually come at a high speed.

The bus driver, Bhushan Rajendra Sonawane, 30, was speeding and thought Pal would cross the road before he reached the crossing. He couldn’t control the bus on time and hit Pal from the left. He fell off his bike and died on the spot.”

Katkar said Pimplas junction is an accident-prone spot.

“We have arrested the driver and he was produced in court. That area is a black spot. We can’t install a speed breaker there as it is on the highway,” he said.

On Saturday too, two people lost their lives in two separate accidents on the Nashik highway.

