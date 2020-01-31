Biodiversity park in Thane lacks security

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:44 IST

Uttamrao Patil biodiversity park has been built on a dumping ground at Saket in Thane.

Pradeep Shinde, range forest officer, social forestry department, Thane, said, “We have finished the park. We have started building an information centre. As the bridge construction is going on, there is little security so we have kept it shut. Earlier, senior citizens were allowed in. With construction materials stored in the park, it might become a security issue.”

There are only five caretakers for the five gardens in the biodiversity park. “Once it opens, we will need more staff to manage the park and ensure security of visitors. Five benches have been stolen in the past. We have not installed the rest,” said a caretaker on condition of anonymity.

Schools and colleges have been getting students to the park for field trips. “If we get a request from a school or college asking for permission to enter the premises for educational purpose, we do not refuse. They are given permission but are cautioned about the construction activity and the limited access that they have,” added Shinde.