Bir Billing to be developed as major adventure sport destination: CM

He launched the ₹ 3.26-crore project to upgrade the Shitla to Sakri road.

Feb 12, 2020
DHARAMSHALA
Famous for paragliding, Bir Billing in Baijnath will be developed into a major adventure sport destination under the ‘Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein’ scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur also announced that a Jal Shakti division will be opened in Baijanth. He was addressing a public meeting in Baijnath on the first day of his winter sojourn to Kangra district.

He said around 58,000 people had benefitted from the ₹58 crore sanctioned under the HimCare scheme.

“The state government has launched the Grihini Suvidha Yojana to cover families not covered under Ujjawala Yojana,” he said, adding that the state government had given a no-objection certificate to the Government of India to upgrade the Ayurvedic College, Paprola, to the standard of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A total of ₹ 1.5 crore had been sanctioned to build an auditorium at Paprola Ayurvedic College and a police post at Bir village.

He launched the ₹ 3.26-crore project to upgrade the Shitla to Sakri road.

The CM laid the foundation of the ₹ 3.51-crore Water Supply Scheme, Nohra Chakol, the ₹9.52 crore building of the government ITI Sakri and ₹ 6.88 crore stone water supply scheme in Dhanag.

Thakur also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Geriatric Care at Ayurvedic College Paprola, which cost ₹ 8.38 crore. He laid foundation stones of Water Supply Scheme Tikkri Sagoor and Water Supply Scheme Rakkar Majherna under the Jal Jivan Mission, which are estimated to cost ₹ 3.03 crore and ₹11 crore, respectively.

Health minister Vipin Singh Parmar said during the last two years the state government had ensured balanced development in the state.

