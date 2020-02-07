e-paper
BJP begins Ayushman Bharat health card distribution in Pune

BJP begins Ayushman Bharat health card distribution in Pune

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Elected members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday started distributing Ayushman Bharat health card to people in the city.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been designed to give health facility to the poor.

A former BJP member of legislative assembly (MLA) on the condition of anonymity said, “The health cards arrived way before the state assembly elections. As elected representatives we pitched the idea of distributing them as it would be a good chance to connect with our voter base. However party leaders did not pay heed to the same and corporators have begun distributing them now.”

Dilip Vede Patil, Umesh Gaikwad, Mahesh Wable and other BJP ward officers have started distributing the cards in their respective wards. They have also started a social media campaign for the same.  

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said, "Some of the elected members have already distributed the cards and some are now distributing it. This is good scheme which is giving health benefit to the poor. As it is party's flagship scheme, it is natural that along with administration, party would do its promotion."

