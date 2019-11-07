e-paper
BJP leader’s murder: Niece, two others arrested 

  Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:33 IST

Hindustantimes
         

The police claimed to have solved the murder of BJP leader Yashpal Singh after the arrest of his niece and her two friends.

The six accused who were arrested earlier would be released soon, said cops.

“Singh was shot by unknown assailants in Miragpur village on October 8. His son Amit lodged an FIR against Arjun, Vikram, Bijendra, Nietu, Deepak and Vinod of the same village,” said Dinesh Kumar, SSP (Saharanpur), while briefing mediapersons.

“All the six accused were arrested and sent to jail, but cops couldn’t find any proof against them. Therefore, the investigation continued even after the arrest,” he said.

Kumar said later cops found that Yashpal was shot at by Ankur, son of one Ravindra of the same village. “Cops arrested Ankur and during interrogation he said that he was in a relationship with Yashpal’s niece since 2012. They had met in a college in Muradnagar. But Yashpal didn’t approve of their relationship and had beaten up Ankur for this in 2012. Yashpal continued to oppose the affair,” said the SSP.

Yashpal’s niece, along with Ankur and another friend Manish Rathore of Saidpura Sarsava village, had planned to murder her uncle. They attempted the murder many times in the past but failed. They were successful on October 8, said cops.

“All three of them have been arrested and sent to jail. The six accused who were arrested earlier would be released soon,” said police. - Utkarsha Tyagi

 

