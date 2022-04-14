BJP not sharing papers with green panel: AAP
- Atishi alleged that the BJP was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill.
Chairperson of the Delhi assembly’s environment committee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Wednesday said the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) was refusing to submit documents pertaining to the garbage management system in place at the Ghazipur landfill, from where two massive fires incidents were reported on March 28 and April 9.
Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which runs the three municipal corporations, was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill.
“East corporation’s failure in presenting documents pertaining to the Ghazipur landfill proves its incompetence and hints towards flagrant corruption in the system. BJP knows that if it presents these documents, its corruption will come out in the open. The environment committee has sent another notice to the EDMC, asking for details of all recycling plants, compost plants, and trommel machines within a week.” Atishi said on Wednesday.
Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP-led Delhi government and the AAP MLA were trying to find ways to remain in the news. “If the AAP government really wants to seek any clarification, it can seek it through the DLB or can even order an inquiry. Had there been any actual irregularity in Ghazipur, the Delhi government would have held an inquiry by now,” he said.
HC asks agencies for report on landfill fires
Expressing concern over the recent fire incidents at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi -- on March 28 and again on April 9 -- resulting in the burning of hazardous waste that caused severe air pollution, the Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a status report from the state government, the municipal corporations, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the other agencies concerned. The authorities have been given three weeks to file their reports.
Delhiwale: Delhi’s James Joyce Tower
Place: Martello Tower. City: Dublin, Ireland. This is the opening scene of James Joyce's Ulysses. Whether you live in Delhi, or Gurugram, or Ghaziabad, just head to Martello Tower. Delhi and Dublin share this same piece of relic due to a common misfortune — both lands were colonised by the British. A drain flows underneath. The place is eerily quiet. PS: The tower in Dublin is now known as James Joyce Tower & Museum.
8 men nabbed for vandalising CM’s residence get bail
The Delhi high court has granted bail to eight people accused of vandalising chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area, saying that their continued judicial custody is not called for only because some investigations are pending. On April 4, a trial court had denied bail to the accused saying that “prima facie it is clear that their fundamental right to peacefully protest is exceeded by them knowingly and intentionally”.
Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO's letter to the education department said. Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration
Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people. Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.
