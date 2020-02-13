BJP now opposition in KDMC; deputy mayor election soon

cities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took over as opposition in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) after electing its corporator Rahul Damle as the opposition leader on Tuesday.

With this, the alliance between Shiv Sena and the BJP in KDMC comes to an end.

BJP, the second largest party in the House, chose to sit in the opposition after breaking its alliance with the ruling Sena.

The move by the BJP comes after its corporator Upeksha Bhoir resigned from the deputy mayor post, claiming mayor Vinita Rane had ignored Bhoir’s demand to act against a ward officer involved in illegal constructions.

On Tuesday, BJP corporators along with Bhoir walked out of the general body meeting, after the mayor allegedly did not pay heed to Bhoir’s demand to act against ward officer Sudheer Mokal.

KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke said the civic body has been acting against several illegal constructions.

He said, “The person who has carried out illegal construction was allowed to do so as his house was affected in the road-widening project. He supported the civic body without creating any hurdles in the work. Looking at this, he was allowed to construct in the remaining space.”

Mayor asked Bodke to set up an inquiry into the matter. However, Bhoir was not happy. She alleged that the civic body had brushed aside the issue by assuring an inquiry and not taking any action against the officer and illegal construction.

“I don’t want an inquiry but action against the officer. Earlier in June when I had highlighted this topic, the civic body had assured me that it would initiate an inquiry. Months later, no action has been taken. The mayor is supporting the corrupt officers,” said Bhoir.

In 2015 civic polls, Shiv Sena won 52 seats and the BJP won 42 seats in the 122-member House. Both parties formed an alliance and decided to rule the civic body with majority. KDMC will go to polls later this year.

The civic body is yet to elect a deputy mayor, after Bhoir resigned.

“Since the BJP walked out of the alliance, it was necessary to give them the position of opposition party as they are the second largest party in KDMC. The election for deputy mayor will also be conducted as per the directions from the election commission,” said mayor Rane.

BJP taking over as the opposition is a setback for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as its corporator Prakash Bhoir was the opposition leader.

The MNS had supported BJP in the standing committee chairman election, giving BJP corporator Vikas Mhatre victory against Sena’s Ganesh Kot.

Prakash Bhoir said, “The Sena-BJP alliance had failed to take up any developmental work. Even if BJP is the opposition party now, we will continue the role of the opposition in KDMC.”