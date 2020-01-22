BJP president to address pro-CAA rally in Agra today

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:33 IST

AGRA BJP national president JP Nadda will address the party’s rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Kothi Meena Bazar ground in Agra on Thursday.

The rally holds significance as it is being organized in the heart of Braj region, which is close to Aligarh, where anti-CAA protests are continuing.

The venue is 70 km from Firozabad, the city that witnessed widespread protests against CAA after Friday ‘namaz’ on December 20. Half a dozen people were killed as protestors clashed with police in the glass city.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya will also address the gathering at Kothi Meena Bazar ground.

“The rally is scheduled to begin at 11am with the arrival of BJP national president JP Nadda. State president of BJP Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya will also address rally organised in support of CAA,” informed the media cell of BJP.

“The preparations are complete and Agra will host one of the most successful rallies,” stated programme coordinator Lalit Chaturvedi.