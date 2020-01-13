BJP pulls out all stops to make Panipat pro-CAA rally a hit

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:37 IST

In response to opposition’s onslaught on the central government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Haryana government will be holding a “show of strength” in favour of the Act in its state-level ‘CAA Samarthan Padyatra’ at Panipat on January 15.

The rally will be a part of BJP’s nationwide campaign launched to make people aware of the CAA and clear the “misconception spread by the opposition” about the amended citizenship act.

BJP leaders are expecting the footfall of over 50,000 participants in the event, which is likely to be attended by BJP’s national working president JP Nadda, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides several MPs and ministers.

Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia said party workers will gather at the circus ground in Panipat and after a brief address by main guests, all leaders and workers will participate in the 3km ‘Samarthan Padyatra’, which will conclude at the Arya College ground.

As per the information, BJP leaders, MPs and MLAs from Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonepat, Rohtak and Jind have been told to ensure maximum number of participants from their respective areas. Even sarpanches have been asked to attend the event to ensure maximum support in the favour of CAA.

Many BJP leaders have been holding meetings in this regard and appealing people to attend the rally.

Bhatia, who is monitoring the preparations for the January-15 programme, said, “There will be a huge turnout at this event.”

“The main motive behind this rally is to make people aware that CAA has been brought to provide citizenship, not to take it away from anybody,” he added.