e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cities / BJP pulls out all stops to make Panipat pro-CAA rally a hit

BJP pulls out all stops to make Panipat pro-CAA rally a hit

cities Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:37 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In response to opposition’s onslaught on the central government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Haryana government will be holding a “show of strength” in favour of the Act in its state-level ‘CAA Samarthan Padyatra’ at Panipat on January 15.

The rally will be a part of BJP’s nationwide campaign launched to make people aware of the CAA and clear the “misconception spread by the opposition” about the amended citizenship act.

BJP leaders are expecting the footfall of over 50,000 participants in the event, which is likely to be attended by BJP’s national working president JP Nadda, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides several MPs and ministers.

Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia said party workers will gather at the circus ground in Panipat and after a brief address by main guests, all leaders and workers will participate in the 3km ‘Samarthan Padyatra’, which will conclude at the Arya College ground.

As per the information, BJP leaders, MPs and MLAs from Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonepat, Rohtak and Jind have been told to ensure maximum number of participants from their respective areas. Even sarpanches have been asked to attend the event to ensure maximum support in the favour of CAA.

Many BJP leaders have been holding meetings in this regard and appealing people to attend the rally.

Bhatia, who is monitoring the preparations for the January-15 programme, said, “There will be a huge turnout at this event.”

“The main motive behind this rally is to make people aware that CAA has been brought to provide citizenship, not to take it away from anybody,” he added.

top news
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities