BJP rebel Patil wins Ulhasnagar civic body elections with Sena’s help

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:06 IST

In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), BJP rebel Vijay Patil won the standing committee chairman elections with the help of Shiv Sena party on Thursday.

With the support of Sena’s five votes, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) one vote and one vote from Republican Party of India, Patil managed to win eight votes. BJP candidate Jaya Makhija got seven votes. Also, the resignation of Prakash Nathani from BJP two days before the elections led to the failure of the party in the elections.

“Vijay Patil had worked closely with Sena earlier and for the last four years, he was with BJP after he won the civic elections from BJP’s ticket. However, he was not satisfied with the treatment he got from the party and hence he came back to us. We decided to support him based on the work he had done for us earlier,” said Rajendra Chaudhari, city president, Shiv Sena, Ulhasnagar.

BJP’s former standing committee chairman, Rajesh Vadhrya, said, “Sena has always played this role of taking away our party leaders and winning the elections. We lost because one of our members resigned prior to the elections. Although Sena does this every time, when they need to come into power, they join hands with BJP.”

Earlier, in the November 2019 civic mayor elections , the BJP lost the mayoral post to Shiv Sena’s Leelabai Aashan, who won by 43 votes against BJP’s Jeevan Idnani.

The previous standing committee of UMC had 16 members out of which nine represent BJP and 7 Shiv Sena.