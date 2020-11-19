BJP targets govt for backtracking on power bills, says Sena-NCP destroying their ally Congress

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:58 IST

Pune: The leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday accused the ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of trying to destroy their ally Congress in the state by ignoring the latter’s demands.

Darekar was in Pune to campaign for BJP’s candidate from Pune graduate constituency Sangram Deshmukh, who is locked in fight against NCP’s Arun Lad.

Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over backtracking on its promise of power bills, Darekar said that while those in power provided financial relief to public transport department, it left out the energy department.

“The MVA government announced aid to the department headed by a Sena minister, but refused any relief to the energy ministry held by Congress’s Nitin Raut. It is clear that Sena-NCP are trying to destroy their Congress ally Maharashtra,” Darekar said at a press conference.

Earlier this month, Raut had hinted at providing relief to electricity consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills, saying that a Diwali gift was in the offing. Later, the minister reportedly said that the government will not be able to provide any relaxation in domestic electricity bills.

Darekar said, “It is an unfair decision...The government must give relief to consumers.” He also alleged that the government has ignored the issues of employment and education.

At least 97 candidates are in the fray for election to two seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, an official said on Wednesday.

Of these, 62 candidates are in the poll fray from the Pune graduate constituency and 35 from the teacher seat, said a Pune district administration official.

The seats are a part of the five graduates and teachers’ constituencies of the legislative council for which voting will take place on December 1.

While the BJP has fielded Deshmukh, the NCP has given ticket to Lad and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to Rupali Patil for the Pune graduate constituency.

Of the five poll-bound segments, three are graduate constituencies from Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions, and two are teacher seats from Pune and Amravati divisions.

These are constituencies in which only teachers and graduates, respectively, are eligible to vote.