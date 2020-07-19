e-paper
Home / Cities / BJP workers stage protest after Ludhiana police thrash BJP councillor's son

BJP workers stage protest after Ludhiana police thrash BJP councillor’s son

Councillor from Ward Number 8, Chaudhary Yashpal, also filed a written complaint against errant cops and said that if action was not taken against them till 4pm on Monday, they will initiate more protests

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after an advocate, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor, was thrashed for roaming around the street at night in Ghati Valmiki, a protest was staged outside the Division number 4 police station on Sunday.

Councillor from Ward Number 8, Chaudhary Yashpal, also filed a written complaint against errant cops and said that if action was not taken against them till 4pm on Monday, they will initiate more protests. He will also meet mayor Balkar Sidhu in this regard.

Takash Chaudhary, councillor’s son, alleged that when he had come out the house for a walk with his two cousins at around 9pm, a patrolling party comprising additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Deepak Pareek, three SHOs and others, had started abusing him. “I was wearing a mask and maintained social distance. Moreover, I was out during permissible hours, but the police started beating me with sticks.”

When contacted, ADCP Pareek said that there was some misunderstanding from both sides, but the matter had been resolved. The police have received the complaint and will take appropriate action, he added.

