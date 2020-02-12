BJP youth wing workers accuse S-I of abusing leader

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:24 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing workers on Wednesday alleged that a sub-inspector of the Brahmapuri police station in Meerut abused and threatened a party leader on Tuesday when he asked for a photocopy of a document pertaining to the statement of a woman who had gone missing but was found later.

The party workers said the S-I refused to furnish the photocopy to the party leader.

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet on Wednesday wherein a number of party workers were seen shouting inside the police station and claiming that the sub-inspector had thrashed them.

Later, the sub-inspector was heard saying in the video, “If anyone abuses me, I will shoot him.”

Uddham Singh, sub-inspector, Brahmapuri police station, said, “Some BJP men came to the police station on Tuesday to ask for the photocopy of a document regarding the statement of a woman (adult) who went missing few days ago and was recovered later.”

Singh further said, “Sub-inspector Dhanveer Singh denied (Vikas) Sharma access to the document after which Vikas entered into an argument with the policeman.”

Afterwards, BJP’s Praveen Bhadana, along with other party workers, gathered at the police station, claiming that the sub-inspector misbehaved with them and started protesting.

For his part, Vikas Sharma, a BJP youth wing leader, said he submitted an application at the Brahmapuri police station on February 6.

He visited the police station again on Tuesday to take a photocopy of his complaint application but sub-inspector Dhanveer Singh denied him access to the document, he said.

Sharma also alleged that the sub-inspector misbehaved with Praveen Bhadana, regional secretary (west UP) of BJP’s youth wing, over the phone.

Later, when Bhadana, along with other party workers, went to the police station, sub-inspector Dhanveer Singh, abused him and threatened to shoot him, the BJP youth wing workers alleged.

The matter was resolved after superintendent of police, City, Akhilesh Narayan Singh assured both sides that a probe would be carried out and necessary action would follow.