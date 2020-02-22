Black films on vehicles: Rs 9.12 lakh fine collected from 4,564 violators

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:25 IST

PUNE In a drive against vehicles using black film on windshields and windows, the traffic department of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate has acted against 4,564 four-wheeler owners.

The action was taken from January 1 to February 20 and Rs 9.12 lakh in fines have been collected from violators, according to traffic department officials.

Nilima Jadhav, assistant commissioner of police and incharge of PCMC traffic department, said, “The action has been taken against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s decision to ban use of tinted glasses on cars windows.”

“The drive was launched under the guidance of DCP Sudhir Hiremath and additional CP Ramnath Pokale,” said Jadhav.

According to the police, use of dark or black glasses is not permitted as per Rule 100 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 that states that the glass of the windscreen and rear of the motor vehicles must have a visibility of at least 70 per cent and that the side window, a minimum of 50 per cent.