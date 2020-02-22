e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Black films on vehicles: Rs 9.12 lakh fine collected from 4,564 violators

Black films on vehicles: Rs 9.12 lakh fine collected from 4,564 violators

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE In a drive against vehicles using black film on windshields and windows, the traffic department of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate has acted against 4,564 four-wheeler owners.

The action was taken from January 1 to February 20 and Rs 9.12 lakh in fines have been collected from violators, according to traffic department officials.

Nilima Jadhav, assistant commissioner of police and incharge of PCMC traffic department, said, “The action has been taken against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s decision to ban use of tinted glasses on cars windows.”

“The drive was launched under the guidance of DCP Sudhir Hiremath and additional CP Ramnath Pokale,” said Jadhav.

According to the police, use of dark or black glasses is not permitted as per Rule 100 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 that states that the glass of the windscreen and rear of the motor vehicles must have a visibility of at least 70 per cent and that the side window, a minimum of 50 per cent.

top news
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities